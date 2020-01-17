ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.98

ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and traded as low as $14.58. ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 110,872 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN comprises approximately 1.3% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 1.40% of ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

