E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 122.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 78,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,967. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.83 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

ETFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.