Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $264.00

Eurocell PLC (LON:ECEL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 264 ($3.47) and last traded at GBX 261 ($3.43), with a volume of 21528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249 ($3.28).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $261.87 million and a P/E ratio of 13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 229.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 211.91.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company is engaged in the extrusion of UPVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market, and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom.

