Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Get Euronav alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EURN. ValuEngine downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of EURN stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,877,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. Research analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 249.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,615,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,365 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 8.2% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 16.9% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Euronav by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,589,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 111,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Euronav in the second quarter valued at $1,358,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.