Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronext from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $85.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.81. Euronext has a 12-month low of $59.90 and a 12-month high of $85.75.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

