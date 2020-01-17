European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) Stock Price Up 1.2%

European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from European Equity Fund’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.
About European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA)
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
