European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) Stock Price Up 1.2%

European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01.

Get European Equity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from European Equity Fund’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of European Equity Fund by 54.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of European Equity Fund by 30.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of European Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of European Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

About European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA)

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.