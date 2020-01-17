Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Receives $23.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

EB traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $21.15. 238,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,700. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.14. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Patrick David Poels sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $471,793.07. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at $246,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2,082.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2,510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

