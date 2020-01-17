Evercore ISI Reiterates Positive Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Evercore ISI reissued their positive rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $280.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $221.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.86. Facebook has a twelve month low of $142.52 and a twelve month high of $222.38. The company has a market cap of $632.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $232,065.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,220,900 shares of company stock worth $231,834,951 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 60,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 105,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

