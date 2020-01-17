Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.82

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.82 and traded as high as $18.11. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 4,907 shares traded.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.