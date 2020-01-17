Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) CEO Sells $19,770.00 in Stock

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $19,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EVFM opened at $6.37 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $298.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,812,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after buying an additional 2,222,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5,199.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 724,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 116.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 354,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 112.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,472 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.