Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. Expeditors International of Washington also updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.78-0.81 EPS.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $78.22. 58,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,091. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.40.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

