Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fabrinet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.33.

FN stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.66. The company had a trading volume of 265,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,642. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $347,829.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,707,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,995.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,064. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,013 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

