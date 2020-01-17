Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Reduced by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,115,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $221.27. 6,509,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.14 and its 200 day moving average is $193.86. The company has a market capitalization of $632.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.52 and a 1-year high of $222.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,220,900 shares of company stock valued at $231,834,951. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.