Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 5,336.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082,561 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Facebook by 32.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,189,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after acquiring an additional 194,034 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,220,900 shares of company stock valued at $231,834,951. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.52 and a 12-month high of $222.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.37.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

