Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $280.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a positive rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.37.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.14. 15,834,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. Facebook has a one year low of $142.52 and a one year high of $222.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.86. The stock has a market cap of $633.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,220,900 shares of company stock worth $231,834,951 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

