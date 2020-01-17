Fantasy Sports (DFS) Reaches Market Cap of $37,828.00

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. In the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded up 8% against the dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $37,828.00 and $5.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $523.42 or 0.06027294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035555 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128341 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

