Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Fastenal has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Fastenal has a dividend payout ratio of 63.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.31. 5,951,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,349. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 100,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,620 shares of company stock worth $5,230,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.