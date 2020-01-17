Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Share Price

Media coverage about Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) has been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twilio earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Twilio’s ranking:

Get Twilio alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Twilio from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.34. 503,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,018. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.18 and a beta of 1.10. Twilio has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $3,523,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 16,678 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $1,770,369.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,912,643 in the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.