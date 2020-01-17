FDM Group (LON:FDM) Receives Buy Rating from HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of LON:FDM opened at GBX 1,012 ($13.31) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,010.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 845.28. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 645 ($8.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,103.80 ($14.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.75.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

