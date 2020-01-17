FDM Group (LON:FDM) Receives Buy Rating from HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of LON:FDM opened at GBX 1,012 ($13.31) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,010.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 845.28. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 645 ($8.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,103.80 ($14.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.75.
