FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 49,867 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.58. 51,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.60. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

