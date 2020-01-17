Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Short Interest Update

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,400 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 425,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 455,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 229,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 55,933 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FENC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,620. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $133.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.22. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.