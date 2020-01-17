FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from FFD Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

FFDF opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FFD Financial has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of FFD Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

