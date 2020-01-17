First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,545. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 30.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $30,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $450,801.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,521 shares of company stock valued at $520,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

