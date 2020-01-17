First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Down 5.5% in December

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ FGBI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $191.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.44. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

