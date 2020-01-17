First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 1,753 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Leidos were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $103.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,900. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.61 and a fifty-two week high of $103.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.18.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. Leidos’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

