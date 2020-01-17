First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.15% of Timken worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Timken by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE:TKR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $58.22. 353,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,863. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. Timken Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.87 million. Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $253,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 46,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,481,089.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,977 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,196 over the last 90 days. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

