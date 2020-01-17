First National Bank of Omaha Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,845,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,104,000 after purchasing an additional 172,161 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,542,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,365,000 after purchasing an additional 971,613 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 433,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 27.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 781,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,629,000 after purchasing an additional 169,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $458,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Randich sold 11,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $725,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,496,720. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FBHS traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $69.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $70.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.18.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.