First National Bank of Omaha Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162,829 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

Shares of WM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average of $115.05. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

