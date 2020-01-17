First National Bank of Omaha Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 55.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,397,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,512. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day moving average of $116.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

