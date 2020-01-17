First National Bank of Omaha Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 904.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $119.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,793,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $119.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

