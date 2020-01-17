First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 674.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.73. 4,433,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,334,209. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $68.69 and a twelve month high of $90.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

