First National Bank of Omaha Sells 12,078 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.50. The stock had a trading volume of 888,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,211. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $94.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $99,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,993.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,858 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

