First Republic Bank (FRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on February 13th

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

First Republic Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. First Republic Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Republic Bank to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $119.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $122.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

