First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $119.00 target price on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FRC. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

FRC stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $118.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,229. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.80. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 61,502.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,021 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,666 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,278,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,214,000 after purchasing an additional 350,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,834,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,135,000 after acquiring an additional 309,164 shares during the period.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

