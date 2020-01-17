First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,111,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,109,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,690,000 after purchasing an additional 499,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 830,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,200,000 after purchasing an additional 87,076 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 641,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,149,000 after purchasing an additional 375,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 75,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.95. 8,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,645. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

