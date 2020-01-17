First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up about 0.7% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 621.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,928,000 after purchasing an additional 170,875 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,278,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 139.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 70,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2,004.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 102,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.09. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,355. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

