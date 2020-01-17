FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $129.00

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $129.00 and traded as low as $128.80. FirstService shares last traded at $129.40, with a volume of 44,987 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.97. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$123.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$129.04.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$887.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$896.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService Corp will post 3.4100004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is -8.77%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

