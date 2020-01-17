Fis Group Inc. Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Fis Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 189,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Fis Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fis Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 258,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 481.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EUFN remained flat at $$19.18 on Friday. 3,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,673. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 5%.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

