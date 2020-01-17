Five Below (FIVE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) in the last few weeks:

1/14/2020 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Five Below had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

12/31/2019 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have risen and outpaced the industry in a year. The company’s merchandise assortment, focus on pre-teen customers, enhancement of digital and e-commerce channels, and pricing strategy help it stand tall in the dynamic retail landscape. Also, it remains focused on expanding store base, improving supply chain and delivering better WOW products. Strategic endeavors, healthy performance of new outlets and decent comps run aided Five Below to post better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2019 results. This prompted management to lift the low end of fiscal 2019 sales and earnings view. Although net sales continued to improve, earnings per share fell year over year. We note that higher cost of goods sold and SG&A expenses hurt the bottom line. Management expects SG&A expenses to deleverage slightly in fiscal 2019.”

12/5/2019 – Five Below had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2019 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/25/2019 – Five Below had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2019 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $116.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,093. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.30. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $95.52 and a 1 year high of $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,028,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,012,000 after purchasing an additional 144,130 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Five Below by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 76,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 874,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 105,764 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

