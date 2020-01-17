Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $72.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.41.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $73.31 on Monday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 488.73, a P/E/G ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $831,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 173,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,614,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $618,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,447.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,070 shares of company stock valued at $17,114,668. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

