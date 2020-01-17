Flowchain (FLC) Price Tops $2.05

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00023627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $12,449.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.65 or 0.06032283 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027477 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035513 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00127432 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

