Fluent Financial LLC Invests $1.08 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.49 during trading on Friday. 183,413 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

