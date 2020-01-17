Fluent Financial LLC Invests $4.13 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $158.88. 1,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $158.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

