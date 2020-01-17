Fluent Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 30,033 Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. MKM Partners set a $63.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.56. The company had a trading volume of 208,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,437. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

