Fluent Financial LLC Sells 6,719 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fluent Financial LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,131,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,038,000 after buying an additional 116,878 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,881,000 after buying an additional 1,479,616 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,234,000 after buying an additional 121,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,079,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,245,000 after buying an additional 541,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $91.26. 595,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.02.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

