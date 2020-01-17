Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Trading 8.3% Higher

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.40, 3,437,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,989,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America set a $17.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.22.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,555.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,428,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3,629.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,362 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter worth about $27,013,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 127.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,284,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,281,000 after purchasing an additional 720,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

