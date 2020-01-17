FOAM (FOAM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14,510.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, FOAM has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a total market cap of $5.96 million and $14,510.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.56 or 0.03596222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00195325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00128719 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,915,474 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

