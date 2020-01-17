Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce sales of $324.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.41 million to $341.88 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $247.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOCS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 36,030 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 185.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 90.4% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 59,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 119.6% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 494,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 269,553 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 127.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 59,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,436. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.18.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

