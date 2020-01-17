Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

