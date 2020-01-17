Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Down 9.2% in December

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,100 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 594,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 8,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $435,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $251,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $904,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $9,727,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 3,156.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 133,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 60.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 121,166 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 874,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 120,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 20.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 499,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 83,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 194,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,096. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $348.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.